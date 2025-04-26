Invesco Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Helen of Troy worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 705,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after buying an additional 528,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 178,310 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $653.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

