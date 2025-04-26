Invesco Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Miller Industries worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 58.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

