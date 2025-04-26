Invesco Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

