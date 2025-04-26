Invesco Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

BGR opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

