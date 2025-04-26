Invesco Ltd. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

