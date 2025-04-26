Invesco Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

First Merchants Trading Down 2.6 %

First Merchants stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

