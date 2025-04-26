Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1174 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

