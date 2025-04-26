Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,365,668 Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.16% of LanzaTech Global worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 181.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 87,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LNZA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 223.03% and a negative return on equity of 180.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

