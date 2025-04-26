Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,398 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Cohu worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohu alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cohu by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 25.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after buying an additional 647,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $8,016,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $7,076,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Cohu Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.