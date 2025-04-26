Invesco Ltd. Purchases 223,447 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 379.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.59% of American Public Education worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,287,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

