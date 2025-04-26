Invesco Ltd. Purchases 332 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Howard Hughes worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.