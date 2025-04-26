Invesco Ltd. Purchases 332 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Howard Hughes worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
