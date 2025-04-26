Invesco Ltd. Purchases 590,639 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 2,419.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVXL stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.80. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

