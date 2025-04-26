Invesco Ltd. Purchases 63,917 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Rush Street Interactive worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 1,018,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,635,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,364,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,296.08. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,758 shares of company stock worth $8,865,603. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

