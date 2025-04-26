Invesco Ltd. Purchases 73,145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

