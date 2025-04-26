Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 1,718.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 724,415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,399,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ATRenew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a PE ratio of -47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. ATRenew Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

