Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Lakeland Financial worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $53.50 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,600. The trade was a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

