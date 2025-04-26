Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

