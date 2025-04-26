Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lucid Group worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

