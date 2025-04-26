Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,628 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of APi Group worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in APi Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in APi Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

