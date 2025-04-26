Invesco Ltd. Sells 191,604 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 477,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.