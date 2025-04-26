Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,192 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares in the company, valued at $568,700,260.87. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,200 shares of company stock worth $701,468. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

