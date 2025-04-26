Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,374 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.