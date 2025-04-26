Invesco Ltd. Sells 353,858 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,858 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPF opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $697.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

