Invesco Ltd. Sells 46,933 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRA. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

