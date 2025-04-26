Invesco Ltd. Sells 610,187 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

