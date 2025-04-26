Invesco Ltd. Sells 954 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $37.34 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $84.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.