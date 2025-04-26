Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,667,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $705.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

