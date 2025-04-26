Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 304,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 150,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.