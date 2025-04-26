Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

