Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 350.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

