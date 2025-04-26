Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.