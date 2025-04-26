Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $97.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.