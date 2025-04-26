Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,383,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after buying an additional 487,830 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

