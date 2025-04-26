iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,842 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.