iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 4,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Get iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 8,168.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.