JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 373,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

