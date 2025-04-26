KeyCorp Forecasts Hexcel’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.