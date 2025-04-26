Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

