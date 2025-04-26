Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 490 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VSE alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 182,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in VSE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $128.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. On average, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.