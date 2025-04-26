Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,658.31. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $348,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

JANX opened at $31.05 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 3.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

