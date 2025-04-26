Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,539 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.