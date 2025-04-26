Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Delek US worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Delek US alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Delek US’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.