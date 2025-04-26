Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,233 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of RLX Technology worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 981,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 194,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 741,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 243,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.