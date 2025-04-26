Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Mister Car Wash worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCW shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $51,344.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,323.24. The trade was a 48.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mister Car Wash



Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

