Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 33.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 701,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,766,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,130 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.25 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.