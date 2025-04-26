Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.