Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,338 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

