Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,383 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.