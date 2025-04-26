Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,383 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
Shares of LADR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LADR
Ladder Capital Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.