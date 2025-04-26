Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

