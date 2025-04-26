Loop Capital Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $63.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

